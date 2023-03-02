President: Azerbaijan is among the most heavily mine-infested countries in the world due to the Armenian occupation.

2 March 2023 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijan is among the most heavily mine-infested countries in the world due to the Armenian occupation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku.

“Some 300 Azerbaijanis have been killed or seriously injured in mine incidents since the end of the Second Karabakh War in November 2020”, the head of state noted.

-----

