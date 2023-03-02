President Ilham Aliyev: Liberated territories of Azerbaijan have been turned into an example of urbicide, culturicide and ecocide

2 March 2023 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

“The liberated territories of Azerbaijan have been turned into a textbook example of urbicide, culturicide and ecocide,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery.

“Since the end of 2020, thousands of foreign diplomats, journalists, NGOs and politicians, including from NAM countries, have visited the liberated territories and witnessed the barbarism committed by Armenia,” the head of state noted.

-----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz