Azerbaijani President: Unfortunately, nowadays, we observe a rising tendency towards neo-colonialism

2 March 2023 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

“Unfortunately, nowadays, we observe a rising tendency towards neo-colonialism,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku.

“NAM, which came into existence due to the historical decolonization process, should unify its efforts toward completely eliminating this shameful page of mankind,” the Azerbaijani President noted.

