Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov receives Saudi deputy foreign minister on fringes of NAM summit [PHOTO]

1 March 2023 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

On February 28, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khuraiji who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Alignment Movement on the fight against COVID-19.

According to the Ministry, the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, and the expansion of cooperation in various fields have been underscored, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the existence of useful cooperation in regional and international formats, in addition to the bilateral partnership between the two countries, and emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support within the framework of international organizations. In this regard, Saudi Arabia's support to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, especially within the framework of the UN and OIC, was highly appreciated.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the existing opportunities for cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, tourism, and alternative energy as the priority areas of economic cooperation between the two countries, and emphasized that joint successful projects are being implemented in the mentioned fields, and there are wide prospects for expanding these works.

Furthermore, the guest was also informed about the steps and initiatives taken by Azerbaijan in the direction of the peace process with Armenia, the restoration and construction works in the liberated territories, and the implemented large-scale projects.

Speaking about the successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement of our country, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement on COVID-19.

Besides that, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of bilateral and regional cooperation on the agenda at the meeting.

