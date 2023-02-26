Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry top officials pay homage to Khojaly genocide monument

26 February 2023 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other high-ranking officials of the ministry paid homage to the Khojaly genocide memorial, Azernews reports.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the backing of the 366th motorized rifle regiment, stationed in Khankandi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.

---

