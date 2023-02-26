Azerbaijani foreign minister hopes for justice to prevail

26 February 2023 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

"We believe in justice to prevail one day," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a tweet on the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports.

"A total of 31 years have passed since the horrible genocide against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly. We remember with deep sorrow the victims of the Khojaly genocide, who were subjected to policy and action of mass murder, hatred, and racial discrimination of Armenia. We believe one day justice will prevail, #JusticeForKhojaly," Jeyhun Bayramov tweeted.

On February 26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, with the involvement of the 366th motorized rifle regiment of Russia, occupied Azerbaijan's Khojaly city and committed the Khojaly genocide.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military units attacked Khojaly with the help of the Russian 366th motorized rifle regiment. The massacre committed there by the Armenian aggressors against the people of Azerbaijan ended the lives of 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older adults. As many as 1,275 civilians were captured, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown. Also, 475 people became disabled. Eight families were utterly destroyed. Twenty-five children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one of their parents.

