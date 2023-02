25 February 2023 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Türkiye for a working visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Istanbul Atatürk Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu and other officials.

---

