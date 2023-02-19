US notes significant advancements in peace process between Azerbaijan & Armenia

19 February 2023 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

According to Ned Price, spokesman for the State Department, US State Secretary Antony Blinken noted the significant strides Azerbaijan and Armenia have made toward signing a peace accord, Azernews reports.

On February 18, Blinken met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich. During their meeting, Blinken discussed the significant strides the two sides have made recently toward a peace agreement as well as the offer from EU President Charles Michel to host the parties in Brussel.

According to Price, Blinken called the parties to works towards reopening of transportation routes in the region.

---

