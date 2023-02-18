Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

18 February 2023 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

As many as 231 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 75 citizens, the second dose – 52 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 81 citizens. As many as 23 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

