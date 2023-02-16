Day 67 of Azerbaijani vigil continues in Karabakh [PHOTO]

16 February 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

For 67 back-to-back days Azerbaijani youth, eco-activists, and representatives of non-governmental organizations have been holding a peaceful rally on the Lachin-Khankandi road near Shusha against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, Azernews reports.

On February 16, the conditions for the unhindered passage of six passenger cars and one truck of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in both directions of the road were made available. Besides, one passenger car, 17 trucks, and an armored car of Russian peacekeepers have driven along the Lachin-Khankandi road without any issues.

Earlier, false information about Azerbaijanis allegedly blocking the Lachin-Khankandi road and preventing supply vehicles from passing was circulated in the Armenian media.

In a nutshell, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz