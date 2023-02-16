President Erdogan thanks nations for sharing Turkiye's grief triggered by devastating quake

16 February 2023 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the number of people rescued from the rubble by search and rescue teams is over 8,000.

In a video message, he sent to the World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), President Erdogan wished the summit to be beneficial for humanity, adding that he believes that both the summit and the consultations during the summit will contribute to peace and justice in the world.

Expressing his pleasure to address the summit via a video message, Erdogan said that "I had planned to be among you personally. However, we were not able to achieve this due to the earthquakes that took place in our country on February 6."

Reminding that Turkiye was shaken by two earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 on February 6, Erdogan continued added.

"Earthquakes, which affected an area of 500 kilometers in 10 provinces where 13.5 million citizens live, unfortunately, caused huge destruction. Together with the adjacent cities where the tremors were felt, the population affected by the disaster is approaching 20 million."

We are facing one of the greatest natural disasters not only in our country but also in the history of humanity. As we remove the debris, thousands of buildings were destroyed by the earthquake, called the disaster of the century; unfortunately, the number of our losses is increasing. We discharged a significant portion of our over 81,000 citizens, who survived the earthquakes with injuries. We continue to treat the rest. The number of people our search and rescue teams rescued from the rubble is over 8,000."

Emphasizing that from the first moments of the earthquake, the state and the nation mobilized all their resources for the disaster area with the 4th level alarm situation, including international aid.

Expressing that the relevant institutions of the state, as well as non-governmental organizations and volunteers, are making great efforts to help the disaster victims, Erdogan said that "while we are carrying out search and rescue and debris removal efforts, we are speeding up the installation of tents, containers, and prefabricated houses.

"We are starting the rebuilding and revival works. As the Turkish state, we will heal the wounds of the disaster as soon as possible, together with our nation," he said.

Recalling that they received messages of support and condolences from more than 100 countries, especially the United Arab Emirates, which hosted the summit, President Erdogan said.

"Some countries have shown their solidarity with Turkiye by calling personally, some by sending rescue teams, and some by organizing aid campaigns. Once again in your presence, I would like to thank all the friendly and brotherly countries that collected aid for our nation day and night, supported our search and rescue struggle with their teams, and did not forget us in their prayers. We will never forget your friendship on this dark day that you displayed. This disaster once again showed how important international solidarity is.

“During our aid campaign, we sent all over the world during the coronavirus epidemic, we applied a motto by Hazrat Mevlana.

"There are many hopes after despair, there are many suns after darkness. Today, we witness the helping hands extended to us by hundreds of millions of friends and brothers from Africa to Asia, from America to the Balkans, and from Europe to the Gulf Region. Despite their limited means, I say God bless all my brothers who sent their wealth and wealth to our country.”

Erdogan added that the world is facing challenges such as natural disasters, climate change, migration, and wars.

Stating that the world economy and development efforts are going through a difficult period due to the deterioration in supply chains, disasters caused by climate change, the Russia-Ukraine war, the food and energy crisis, and high global inflation, Erdogan said:

“Gains are eroding. The possibility of reaching the 2030 agenda is decreasing. In the face of all these challenges, global governance and close cooperation will be decisive for the future of our world."

Emphasizing that as Turkiye, in 2023, when the 100th anniversary of the republic is being celebrated, they are making great efforts to establish a zone of prosperity and security in the region and beyond.

Erdogan further added.

"We believe that a fairer world is possible. I emphasize this in all my addresses, especially to the UN General Assembly. In today's world, where the global system is surrounded by crises, the importance of both bilateral and multilateral platforms is obvious. In this equation, Turkiye and the Gulf countries, the security, stability, and welfare of our region, and as Turkiye, we always say that we do not see our own stability and security as separate from the stability and security of the Gulf Region.

“In addition to these topics such as high technology, space studies, and renewable energy, we also attach great importance to the development of road and railway transport infrastructure that will connect the Gulf Region to Europe and Asia via Turkiye. With these thoughts, I would like to thank everyone who shared our pain after the earthquake disaster and strengthened our power with their help and prayers. I wish the World Government Summit to bring blessings to our region and to all humanity. I once again congratulate my brothers in the Emirates, especially President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Emir of Dubai, for this successful summit. I greet you all with respect and love on behalf of myself and my nation."

