Azerbaijani foreign minister updates Russian roving envoy on stalled peace process with Armenia, Karabakh pickets

15 February 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Igor Khovayev, special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The discussions at the meeting focused on the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the current state of peace treaty talks, and various aspects of protests on the Lachin road, the press service of the Foreign Ministry reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov said that notwithstanding Azerbaijan’s constructive approach during the years of occupation and post-conflict period as well as its peace process proposals after the 44-day war, Armenia continues to put obstacles to the process and the Armenian foreign minister had boycotted the round of peace treaty negotiations slated for December last year.

The Azerbaijani minister let Khovayev know that the Lachin road is used for purposes that were not stipulated in the trilateral statement

Bayramov pointed out that the protesters’ legitimate demands had not been fulfilled, adding that Armenia utilized this situation for its own political objectives with an aim to divert the issue in the wrong direction.

The meeting also saw discussions revolved around regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

