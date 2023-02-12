Azerbaijani FM meets his Egyptian counterpart

12 February 2023 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Azertnews reports.

During the meeting, the sides noted with pleasure the visit of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Azerbaijan in January this year and mentioned that such high-level exchanges of visits are important for the development of relations.

The sides noted that great importance is attached to the development of historically friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt and the expansion of cooperation in various fields.

The existing opportunities for cooperation between the two countries as part of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international organizations were considered, and the importance of mutual support was discussed. In this regard, Jeyhun Bayramov stated the importance of the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting COVID-19 in Baku in March.

During the meeting, Bayramov informed his counterpart about Azerbaijan's initiatives towards establishing peace, security, and cooperation in the post-conflict period in the region. He noted that despite these efforts, Armenia continues to arrange provocations and undermine the process.

The parties also discussed the possibilities of cooperation in various spheres, including trade, the economy, cultural and humanitarian fields, and other issues of mutual interest.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz