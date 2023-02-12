Another batch of humanitarian aid arrives in Türkiye [PHOTO/VIDEO]

12 February 2023 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Another batch of humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Ministry arrived in the Turkish Kahramanmaras in order to support the elimination of the consequences of the strong earthquake, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, the humanitarian aid, dispatched by the ministry on February 10, consisted of 16 special-purpose vehicles.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Turkiye on the morning of February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

The number of people who died as a result of the earthquake has reached 24,617, and 80,278 people were injured.

