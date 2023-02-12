Azerbaijan's parliament comments on letter of president of European Parliament

12 February 2023 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

The press service of Azerbaijani Parliament has commented on the information in connection with a letter of President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, to Sahiba Gafarova, Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament, Azernews reports.

According to the parliament, Milli Majlis itself managed to get acquainted with the information published in the press via social media.

"However, we should like to let you know that no letter known to be addressed by President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola to Chair of the Milli majlis Sahiba Gafarova has been received. Of course, we shall give an appropriate response to such a formal letter should we receive it," said the parliament's press service.

