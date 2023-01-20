Lithuanian president commemorates January 20 tragedy

20 January 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

"Commemorate 1990 Black January-Soviet troops invasion of Baku & cruel massacre of Azerbaijani people. Soviet attempts to crush Azerbaijan's independence movement did not succeed. 33 years later, the aggressor is committing same brutal crimes in Ukraine. They will not succeed. Not then. Not now. Not ever," the president tweeted.

