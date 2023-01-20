President Ilham Aliyev visits Alley of Martyrs on 33rd anniversary of January 20 tragedy [PHOTO]

20 January 2023 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs on the 33rd anniversary of the bloodshed which was committed by the Soviet empire in Baku, Azernews reports.

The head of state paid tribute to those who gave their lives for the country’s freedom.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the “Eternal Flame” monument.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

