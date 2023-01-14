Azerbaijan establishes medal "For distinguished service at Internal Affairs bodies"

14 January 2023 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law "On establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the medal "For distinguished service at Internal Affairs bodies", Azeernews reports.

Thus, the "Regulations on the medal of the Azerbaijan Republic "For distinguished service at Internal Affairs bodies" and "Description of medal of Republic of Azerbaijan "For distinguished service at Internal Affairs bodies" were approved.

---

