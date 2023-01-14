Azerbaijani Army holds training-methodological sessions with military lawyers [PHOTO]

14 January 2023 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

Following the 2023 action plan approved by the defense minister, training-methodological sessions were held with military lawyers of the Azerbaijani Army, main departments, and officers of the Legal Department, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the memory of the National Leader of our people Heydar Aliyev and fallen servicemen who died for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan were honored with observing a minute's silence.

During the training-methodological sessions, thoughts expressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev about the Azerbaijani Army in his recent interview with local TV channels were brought to the military personnel's attention.

The sessions discussed the work carried out to further strengthen military discipline, prevent law violations, and teach military personnel the basics, norms, and principles of international humanitarian law, as well as the importance of their application during an armed conflict. The tasks assigned in this direction for the current year were also discussed.

Reports on more effective organization of legal training in military units, education of servicemen in terms of law, and other topics were also heard.

The work to be done in the Azerbaijan Army in the sphere of law within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" was discussed.

During the training-methodological sessions, held to improve the participants’ knowledge and skills in organizing legal training, as well as study the requirements of legislation and guidance documents, participants’ certain questions were answered.

