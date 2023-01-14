Azernews.Az

De-occupied district public reps meet with presidential special representative [PHOTO]

14 January 2023 11:51 (UTC+04:00)
Sabina Mammadli
Azerbaijani President’s Special Representative for Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan Districts Vahid Hajiyev has held a meeting with public representatives of liberated Jabrayil District at the executive authorities of the district, Azernews reports.

The head of the district executive authorities, Kamal Hasanov, and representatives of the district intelligentsia also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the memory of martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

Further, Hajiyev spoke about the ongoing construction and restoration work in the district, projects in the pipeline, villages to be built, and infrastructure projects.

The Eastern Zangazur economic region was established by a presidential decree on July 7, 2021.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews' staff journalist

