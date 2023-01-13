Azerbaijan determines amount of presidential pension for martyr families

13 January 2023 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing the amount of Azerbaijani presidential pension for martyr families and amending the decree of the president dated December 19, 2006 No. 493 "on the establishment of pension of President of Republic of Azerbaijan for martyr's family".

According to the decree, the monthly pension of the President of Azerbaijan for a martyr's family has been set at AZN600 ($352.9) since January 1, 2023.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz