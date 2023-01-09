Azerbaijan approves procedure for subsidizing interest on loans in liberated territories

9 January 2023 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on strengthening the necessary state support to expand the access of entrepreneurs to financial resources in the territories liberated from occupation and amending the presidential decree dated December 18, 2018 No. 410 "On approval of the procedure for borrowing and providing guarantees on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

In conformity with the decree, the "Procedure for providing state guarantees and subsidizing interest on loans provided to business entities operating in the territories liberated from occupation" was approved.

