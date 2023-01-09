Baku Network expert platform gets new head

9 January 2023 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Network expert platform will be led by Milli Majlis (parliament) MP Tural Ganjaliyev, Azernews reports.

"The Baku Network platform is envisaged as an authoritative platform for a comprehensive discussion of the processes in our region and wider geography, the role of Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus and in global projects, the transformation of our country into a new political center of power, the growth of Azerbaijan's geopolitical and geo-economic influence, as well as other issues related to the rapid formation of a new world order," said Ganjaliyev.

MP Tural Ganjaliyev was born in 1980 in the city of Shusha. At the moment, Ganjaliyev represents the 122nd Khankandi constituency. He also serves as the chair of the committee for cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan. Ganjaliyev was in the diplomatic service for about 20 years with missions abroad, including in Canada and the Czech Republic.

The Baku Network has been operating since 2015, is a recognized non-governmental organization with registration by the Justice Ministry, and serves as one of the country's top think tanks. Additionally, Baku Network is listed in the UN system of public organizations and a list of the world's top think tanks "Global Go to Think Tank Index".

On the State Department's invitation, representatives of the Baku Network visited the USA in 2017 and met with influential think tanks in Philadelphia, New York, and Washington.

The Baku Network has established a strong network of international partners, including top think tanks from around the world. There has been built-up interaction with representatives of foreign experts and political circles. The Baku Network has built up a strong network of important contacts and channels of communication on the most important aspects of Azerbaijani foreign policy.

The Baku Network platform has gathered Azerbaijani diplomats, analysts, journalists, and public figures as well as a global pool of experts and specialists. At significant international gatherings, organization representatives spoke and served as moderators. The Baku Network has also served as an organizer and co-organizer of dozens of significant international events throughout its period of operation, including those carried out in collaboration with foreign partners.

