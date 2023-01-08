Turkish Defense Minister thanks Azerbaijani people

8 January 2023 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar thanked the Azerbaijani people in his statement related to the Sarikamish Martyrs Memorial Day.

"On this significant day, when we honor the memory of the martyrs of Sarikamish, we also honor with respect and gratitude the fraternal Azerbaijani people, who, by helping our soldiers who were forced to settle on Nargin Island, demonstrated a clear example of "one nation, two states," said the statement.

--

