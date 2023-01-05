President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva launch Child & Youth Development Center in Baku [PHOTO]

5 January 2023 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at Child and Youth Development Center in Baku after a major overhaul and restoration.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed the president and the First Lady about the conditions created at the center.

The center features 44 clubs, including dancing, theatre, painting, foreign languages, science and technology, psychology, culinary, and tourism. Nearly 1,500 students are expected to be involved in the clubs.

The center will employ 20 administrative, 20 technical, and 65 pedagogical workers.

---

