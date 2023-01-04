Expert: 2022 becomes landmark year for Azerbaijani-Israeli relations

4 January 2023 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Last year [2022] became a landmark year for Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, Israeli political strategist, and owner of a PR agency Roman Gurevich told STMEGI.

He recalled that the diplomatic relations between the two countries were established 30 years ago, adding that in 1992 the Israeli embassy was opened in Baku.

"Today, Azerbaijan and Israel maintain strong, friendly, stable and trusting bilateral relations," he said.

He pointed out that the foundation of bilateral relations was laid by the Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Every year, relations between the two countries were becoming stronger, especially in the fields of energy and the military-industrial complex (MIC). Today, progress is also clearly visible in tourism, civil technologies, and cultural ties. Israeli investors' interest in Azerbaijan, and also Azerbaijani investors' interest in Israel is growing. It is important to say that the foundation of strong and trusting relations was laid many centuries ago because for centuries the Azerbaijani and Jewish peoples were bound by strong friendship," he said.

Moreover, Roman Gurevich noted that all Jews born and raised in Azerbaijan and living in different countries of the world, including Israel, are a strong bridge that connects the two countries.

"Why do we say that 2022 is a landmark year for Azerbaijani-Israeli relations? Because it was decided to open an Azerbaijani embassy in Israel. This is a very important event, this is a new era in bilateral relations. The opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel will bring bilateral political relations to a completely new level, and give a powerful impetus to the development of relations in all areas, including in the fields of tourism and technology. I have taken delegations of Israeli businessmen to Baku many times, and they were all delighted with the beauty of the capital, the level of tolerance," he said.

Close friendly relations between Israel and Azerbaijan serve to stabilize the situation in the region, an Israeli expert said.

"This is the kind of friendship that is not directed against third countries. On the contrary, cooperation between the two countries is aimed exclusively at the good, development, and benefit of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel. The prospects for the development of bilateral relations look impressive. Because the goal of the Azerbaijani-Israeli union is to ensure peace and stability in the region, improve the quality of life of the peoples. It is not surprising that Israel is actively involved in economic projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Therefore, I think that in 2023 we should expect closer economic cooperation between countries", he added.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over years. Cooperation between the two countries is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust.

During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. In addition, Israeli companies are involved in the restoration and reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz