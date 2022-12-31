Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Turkiye over explosion in Aydin province

31 December 2022 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed condolences over the death of people during an explosion in the Turkish Aydin province on December 30.

"May Allah rest the souls of the explosion victims in peace. I wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," the minister tweeted.

To note, as a result of a blast at the restaurant of Aydin province's Nazilli district, seven people died and four more people were injured.

