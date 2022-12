31 December 2022 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan will establish monitoring online for enforcement of the first state program on the 'Great Return' to the liberated territories.

This issue was reflected in the decree of Prime Minister Ali Asadov on implementing the presidential decree No. 3587 of November 16, 2022, approving the mentioned state program.



