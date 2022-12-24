President Ilham Aliyev approves new composition of joint Azerbaijani-Tatarstan intergovernmental commission

24 December 2022 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amending the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated August 25, 2005 No. 977 "On the approval by the Republic of Azerbaijan of the composition of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation".

Will be updated

