19 December 2022 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Lachin road, where the peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis against the eco-terror on the country's lands have been taking place for the eighth day, is open and there are no barriers to travel, Trend reports from the scene.

The protesters stand still and continue their rally, chanting slogans related to environmental problems.

Trend shares the video:

