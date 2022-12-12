Armenian disinformation machine passes off peaceful protests as “military offensive”

12 December 2022 23:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan are holding a protest action near Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers. The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijani deposits.

The protesters demand the arrival of Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent Andrei Volkov stating that they are not going to leave anywhere.

As always, Armenian media, social networks and telegram channels, using their disinformation machine, deliberately publish distorted information on this matter.

Armenian media sources, foreign pro-Armenian circles spread false information, stating that allegedly "the Azerbaijani army has blocked the Lachin corridor, causing blockade of the Armenian population" living in the territory of Azerbaijan. The Armenian disinformation network passes off the peaceful action of civilian organizations as a military offensive.

It is not the first time that Armenia behaves this way, ultimately causing backfire. That was the case during the Second Karabakh War, when Armenian and pro-Armenian sources, the official circles of Armenia have been trying to mislead their own people and the international community.

Therefore, if the international community wants to know what the real situation is, it’d better get information from Azerbaijani sources!

