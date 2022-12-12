Turkish vice president shares publication commemorating great leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTO]

12 December 2022 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay shared a Twitter publication in connection with the 19th anniversary of the decease of the founder and creator of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports on December 12.

"I respectfully honor the dear memory of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev on the 19th anniversary of his death. May the God rest his soul," the publication said.

---

