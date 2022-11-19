Azerbaijan identifies enterprises to produce military equipment, weapons

19 November 2022 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending the Presidential Decree No. 310 of March 28, 2000 "On measures to improve the license issuance for certain types of entrepreneurial activities in the Azerbaijan Republic", Trend reports.

According to the new order, Part 3 of the Decree No. 310 dated March 28, 2000 is amended as follows:

- the words "production and sale of weapons and ammunition" are excluded from the first paragraph and the words "explosives and explosive devices" are replaced by the word "substances";

- the second paragraph is considered the third and the following paragraph is regarded as the second:

"Military equipment, weapons, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices are produced and sold by public enterprises or joint stock companies with the state-owned controlling stake, as well as joint ventures involving state enterprises with the consent of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers".

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been tasked with resolving other issues stemming from this decree.

