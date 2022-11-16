Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Georgia's National Defense Academy [PHOTO]

Azernews.Az

16 November 2022 16:56 (UTC+04:00)
By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has visited the David Agmashenebeli National Defense Academy in Gori city during his official visit to Georgia on November 15, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

During the visit, the minister met with the Academy Rector Brigadier General Mamia Balakhadze.

The sides discussed the mutual exchange of experience in the military education field, as well as prospects for the development of this area.

Colonel General Hasanov also signed the “Book of Honor” of the academy.

After getting acquainted with the National Defense Academy, the minister watched the sports competitions of the cadets.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic sectors. In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.

