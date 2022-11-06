Azerbaijani MPs to hold meetings in European Parliament
By Trend
A group of Azerbaijani MPs will visit Belgium's Brussels on November 8, the Parliament told Trend.
MPs Tural Ganjaliyev, Sevil Mikayilova and Erkin Gadirli will hold a number of meetings with officials of the European Parliament within the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC).
The meetings will address strengthening mutual cooperation and other issues of interest to the sides.
The visit will be completed on 11 November.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz