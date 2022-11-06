Azerbaijani MPs to hold meetings in European Parliament

6 November 2022 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A group of Azerbaijani MPs will visit Belgium's Brussels on November 8, the Parliament told Trend.

MPs Tural Ganjaliyev, Sevil Mikayilova and Erkin Gadirli will hold a number of meetings with officials of the European Parliament within the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC).

The meetings will address strengthening mutual cooperation and other issues of interest to the sides.

The visit will be completed on 11 November.

---

