Chronicles of Victory: November 6, 2020
By Trend
The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 41st day of the Second Karabakh War:
- Armenia violated a ceasefire on the state border with Azerbaijan.
- Armenian troops were forced to retreat, suffering losses.
- Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Tartar district.
- An Armenian ammunition depot exploded near Khankandi city.
- Armenian armed forces fled, abandoning their positions in the direction of Gubadli.
- Armenian military units in Aghdara were neutralized.
- Video of the destruction of Armenian mortars in Goyarkh village was released.
- Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Tartar district by using artillery.
- Video of liberated villages of Fuzuli district was released.
- Video of shelling on the combat positions of Armenian armed forces was released.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz