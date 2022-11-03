Deputy head of Azerbaijani President's Protocol Service dismissed following presidential decree

3 November 2022 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on the dismissal of Arif Samadov from the post of deputy head of the Protocol Service of the President.

The order enters into force from the date of its signing.

Following another presidential decree, Arif Samadov was appointed head of the Protocol Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

