Azerbaijani Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves increase

Foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) grew as of October 31, 2022, Trend reports via the CBA.

According to the CBA, this figure amounted to over $7.8 billion, up by $135.7 million (1.77 percent) compared to the previous month and by $761.9 million or 10.82 percent on annual basis.

As of October 29, 2021, the bank’s foreign exchange reserves settled at $7.04 billion.

