Baku hosts official reception on occasion of 99th anniversary of founding of Republic of Türkiye [PHOTO/VIDEO]

On October 29, an official reception was organized in Baku on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, deputy speakers and deputies of the Milli Majlis, state and government representatives, ambassadors of foreign countries, members of the public took part in the official reception.

The state anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were played at the event organized by the Turkish Embassy.

Speaking at the reception, Ambassador Cahit Bagci said that the Republic of Türkiye, having strengthened even more over the past period, has become a symbol of stability and security in the world.

He noted that the events in the region further increased the role and importance of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

"Türkiye has settled the global food crisis, and the energy problem will be solved together with Azerbaijan. Our countries play an important role in solving Europe's security and energy problems," the ambassador said.

Stressing the significance of the Shusha Declaration, which raised relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan to the highest level - the level of alliance, Bagci said that today more than 5,000 Turkish companies operate in Azerbaijan, and about 3,000 Azerbaijani companies operate in Türkiye. The trade turnover between the countries is more than 5 billion dollars.

"Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two bridges opening to Europe and Asia and play the role of a strategic hub," the ambassador said.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, speaking at the official reception, conveyed the sincere congratulations and best wishes of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

She said that the process of formation of the republic, which began ninety-nine years ago under the leadership of the great Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, turned brotherly Türkiye into one of the most powerful countries in the world.

The speaker noted that in recent years, Türkiye under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has achieved even greater success in all spheres of life.

"Large-scale projects implemented in the Republic of Türkiye, as well as with its participation in other regions of the world, in particular in the South Caucasus, serve the well-being and progress of peoples. The Republic of Turkey has great authority in the world. The Republic of Türkiye has great authority in the world. I believe that, on the one hand, this is, of course, due to its political, economic, military, intellectual, spiritual potential and geopolitical significance, and on the other hand, to the fact that Turkey's foreign policy is based on the criteria of fairness and honesty, which today urgently needed internationally," Gafarova said.

