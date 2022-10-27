Azerbaijani president congratulates new Italian prime minister

27 October 2022 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni.

Dear Ms. President,

I extend my sincere congratulations to you on your taking office as President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic.

We attach special importance to the overall development of Azerbaijani-Italian relations based on good traditions. Italy is a friendly country and reliable strategic partner for us. The regular high-level political dialogue, our mutually beneficial cooperation constantly enriching with new content, as well as our day-by-day expanding relations in economic and trade, energy, and humanitarian fields are among the main factors characterizing our multidimensional strategic relations.

I am pleased to note that economic ties between our countries are on the path of dynamic development. Italy is Azerbaijan’s and Azerbaijan is Italy’s key trading partner in the South Caucasus. Italian companies have been heavily involved in Azerbaijan for a long time and play a crucial role in the development of our relations. This cooperation is also being successfully implemented in our liberated from the occupation areas.

At the same time, our fruitful and productive joint activity in the energy sector, which plays an important role in ensuring energy security of Europe and is one of the priorities of our cooperation is commendable.

I believe that through our joint efforts, the Azerbaijani-Italian friendship and strategic partnership, as well as our cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union will continue successfully.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and achievements in your future responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Italy.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 26 October 2022

--

