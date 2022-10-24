Azerbaijani defense chief visiting Turkiye to attend military exhibition

24 October 2022 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov has left for Turkiye on a working visit, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, Hasanov is expected to hold meetings on bilateral military cooperation and regional security, as well as attend the Saha Expo exhibition in the fraternal country, the ministry underlined.

The Saha Expo defense and aerospace exhibition, hosted by Saha Istanbul, Turkiye's and Europe's largest industrial cluster with 876 companies and 24 universities, will take place on October 25-28.

The event is organized under the auspices of the Turkish Presidential Office, with the participation and support of the Foreign, Interior, Defense, Industry and Technology, and Trade Ministries, as well as the Turkish Defense Industry Agency (SSB).

Many strategically essential and high-tech goods from the defense, aviation, naval, and space sectors will be showcased for the first time at Saha Expo.

