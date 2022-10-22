UN considering providing humanitarian aid for Azerbaijani IDPs' return to native lands

22 October 2022 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

UN is considering providing humanitarian aid for Azerbaijani IDPs' return [to native lands], representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Azerbaijan Guido Ambroso said on October 22 at the opening of the International Charity Fair dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan-UN partnership, the third anniversary of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement and the UN Day, Trend reports.

According to Ambroso, the UN is working with Azerbaijan on such issues as mine safety awareness, and recommendations on international standards related to the return processes.

He noted that negotiations are underway with the Azerbaijani government on other projects as well.

"After 30 years, the IDPs finally received the opportunity to return to their native lands, and this is encouraging. The UN provided humanitarian aid to IDPs in the 1990s and during the 2020 second Karabakh war,” the official reminded.

---

