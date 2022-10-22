Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office issues statement on landmine explosion in Lachin

22 October 2022 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan's Lachin district received information on two people suffering from the landmine explosion in liberated Suarasi village on October 21, the Office told Trend.

The preliminary investigation established that Elsevar Hamidov and Sabuhi Hasanov, who were conducting reconstruction activities in the village, received various blows as a result of the mine blast.

The landmine explosion is currently under investigation.

---

