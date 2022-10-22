Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar direction

22 October 2022 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Armenian armed forces units using small arms from the positions in the Yukhari Shorja direction of the Basarkechar district subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions stationed in the Zaylik direction of the Kalbajar district, at 22:30 (GMT+4), on October 21, Azernews reports via Defense Ministry.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war (2020) started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

