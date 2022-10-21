Muslim religious leaders ink Charter of OTS' Council in Shusha [PHOTO][

21 October 2022 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) signed the Charter of the Council of Heads of Muslim Spiritual Administrations on October 20 in Shusha, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by Secretary General of OTS Bagdad Amreyev, Chairman of the Board of Muslims of the Caucasus Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, President of Turkish Religious Affairs (Diyanet) Ali Erbash, Mufti of Uzbekistan Nuriddin Kholiknazarov, Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Nauryzbay Taganuli, Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev, Mufti of Turkmenistan Yalkab Khodzhagulyev.

Furthermore, the religious leaders have adopted a joint statement.

According to the statement, in order to improve religion-state relations in the member countries of the organization, appropriate projects will be prepared to strengthen ties between the relevant structures, and joint scientific and religious centers will be created.

