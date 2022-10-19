Foundation stone for school building laid in Zangilan
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony of a school building in the city of Zangilan.
Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed the head of state and the First Lady of the 960-seat school building.
The three-storey school building will occupy an area of 1.6 hectares.
The head of state laid the foundation stone for the school.
---
