President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view Gubadli city master plan and lay foundation stone for Occupation & Victory museums complex

19 October 2022 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the master plan of the city of Gubadli, and laid the foundation stone for the Occupation and Victory museums complex.

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev informed the head of state and the First Lady of the master plan of the city of Gubadli.

The master plan was prepared by the Swiss “sa_partners” firm and Baku State Design Institute.

The Gubadli Occupation and Victory museums complex will consist of the Occupation Museum, Victory Museum, and Memorial Park. The complex will cover an area of nearly 3 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid the foundation stone for the Occupation and Victory museums complex.

---

