18 October 2022 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Türkiye sees progress in the normalization of relations with Armenia, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said, Trend reports via 'A Haber' TV channel.

"The Armenian diaspora should support the relevant process. The normalization of Armenia's relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye is most likely to benefit Armenia," Kalin added.

