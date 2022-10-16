Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire [UPDATE]

16 October 2022 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The positions of Azerbaijani army came under fire, Trend reports citing Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces units from the positions in Yenikand, Yukhari Shorja settlements of Basarkechar district, Garashen of Gorus district, Chinarli of Tovuzgalin district using caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Jamilli and Mollabayramli settlements of Kalbajar district, Gusulu of Lachin district and Kohanabi of Tovuz district on October 15 from 15:20 (GMT+4) to 18:00 (GMT+4) and during the night of October 16

The Azerbaijan Army stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

---

