President Putin invites President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian PM Nikol Pashniyan to Russia

14 October 2022 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has invited President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Russia during the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, Trend reports citing TASS.

Putin reminded that he repeatedly held meetings in a trilateral format with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"I am pleased to invite President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia, both countries need to agree on a date and meet in Russia at any place, any time, in Sochi, in Saint Petersburg, or in Moscow," he said.

